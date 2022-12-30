Entourage Events Group announced today it has partnered with Camp Fire Minnesota to offer unique rental experiences in nature.
Their partnership involves “reimagining” Camp Fire Minnesota’s space on Lake Minnewashta in Excelsior and creating nature-based events for family, corporate retreats, wedding celebrations and more. Entourage will begin hosting events at Camp Fire Minnesota in January. The venue now accepts bookings and has scheduled events for 2023 and beyond. Future packages include fat bike trails, dog sledding, snowshoeing, and ice fishing.
Camp Fire Minnesota will still use the property for their summer camps and other nature-themed events, while Entourage will use the area for off-season events to better use the 104-acre property.
With the revenue generated by partnering with Entourage, the release said Camp Fire Minnesota can ensure more children can take full advantage of its nature-based programs each summer.
“Last year, we had 1,700 youth on our camp waitlist and provided $110,000 in scholarships. With this partnership we plan to increase our ability to welcome even more kids,” Kori Redepenning, president and chief executive officer of Camp Fire Minnesota. “With the need for accessible environment-based programs continuing to grow we are excited to work with Entourage to further help the young people we serve.”
