Entourage Events Group announced today it has partnered with Camp Fire Minnesota to offer unique rental experiences in nature.

Their partnership involves “reimagining” Camp Fire Minnesota’s space on Lake Minnewashta in Excelsior and creating nature-based events for family, corporate retreats, wedding celebrations and more. Entourage will begin hosting events at Camp Fire Minnesota in January. The venue now accepts bookings and has scheduled events for 2023 and beyond. Future packages include fat bike trails, dog sledding, snowshoeing, and ice fishing.

Tags

Load comments