The Classical Actors Ensemble will present “Love’s Labor’s Lost” 7 p.m. Friday, July 15, at Veterans Memorial Amphitheater in Wolfe Park, 3700 Monterey Drive in St. Louis Park.
The ensemble is touring the Twin Cities in the eighth season of its Shakespeare in Our Parks summer series.
Co-directed by Hannah Steblay and Samantha V. Papke, this comedy is being performed at parks across the Twin Cities through Sunday, July 17.
A comedy from early in Shakespeare’s career, “Love’s Labor’s Lost” centers on the young King of Navarre and his three friends who swear off all worldly pleasures for three years in order to better themselves through study. Their plan is immediately put to the test when the Princess of France and her three ladies-in-waiting arrive on a diplomatic mission and the priorities of head and heart go to war.
The production will include live, modern music. The play lasts about two hours.
The Classical Actors Ensemble does not charge admission for its outdoor shows. The ensemble encourages audiences to bring a picnic.
St. Louis Park resident Adri Mehra plays Sir Nathaniel. Other cast members include Tom Conry, Lucas Gerstner, Dominic Rodgers, Alan Tilson, Cody Carlson, Garrett Hildebrandt, Olivia Kemp, Evan Bowen, Jackson Hoemann, Maddy LaRoche, Mia Martinez, Hadley Evans Nash, Katrina Stelk and Brandon Herring. The scenic design is by Justin Hooper with costumes by Lolly Foy.
