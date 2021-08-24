Bring your family and friends for a fun night of cinema under the stars at the Civic Center amphitheater, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd.

There will be three 80s and early 90s classics, so bring a blanket or lawn chair.

• Friday, Aug. 27 – “The Goonies” - start time: 8 p.m.

• Thursday, Sept. 2 – “The Sandlot” -start time: 7:45 p.m.

• Friday, Sept. 10 – “The Karate Kid” - start time: 7:30 p.m.

Visit minnetonkamn.gov/calendar or call 952-939-8355 for weather-related updates.

