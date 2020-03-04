Community members and local students have come together to create more than 1,000 ceramic bowls for the 22nd annual Empty Bowls in Hopkins, a community event and fundraiser for two local nonprofits serving those in need throughout the area. The free event takes place 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at the Hopkins Center for the Arts.
Since 1999, students and local artists have created thousands of unique bowls for this event, which has raised more than $1 million to support the efforts of Minnetonka-based ICA Food Shelf and ResourceWest in Hopkins.
“It has been such a gift to witness firsthand how neighbors are helping to ‘fill the empty bowls’ in our community,” said Tarrah Palm, executive director of ResourceWest, an organization that assists people and strengthens the west metro community through collaborative programs and connections to resources.
This fundraising event helps organizations like the ICA Food Shelf and ResourceWest in their efforts to create long-term stability within households around the communities of Minnetonka, Hopkins, Excelsior, Deephaven, Woodland, Greenwood, and Shorewood.
In the ICA service area, 19.2% of students qualify for free or reduced-price lunch, 36.1% in Hopkins School District and 6.6% in Minnetonka School District, or nearly one in five students.
“This event is a sign of commitment from the community that we all care about our neighbors who need greater stability in their food, housing, employment, transportation ... ,” Palm said. “It’s the generosity of time, arts of all kind, skill sets, financial, food, conversation and fun … all of it – it’s so important to this community.”
Last year’s event raised $67,000 and served 1,547 bowls of soup.
This year, event organizers have set their sights on raising $70,000.
Attendees can choose their favorite bowl from among the more than 1,000 bowls and enjoy a simple meal of soup and bread donated by more than 30 local businesses.
“Empty Bowls is a tremendous community event. There are people there from all walks of life. Residents from throughout the community, firefighters, police officers, city officials, business owners, members of civic organizations, and clients of ICA and ResourceWest. It is an amazing representation of our entire community,” said Peg Keenan, executive director of ICA Food Shelf. The social services agency offers food, financial assistance and employment assistance to families.
“Freewill offerings are important to support the work of ResourceWest and ICA, yet this event is free,” she said.
Entertainment will be provided throughout the day and will feature a variety of local musicians, including choirs, bands, and singers of all ages. There will also be a silent auction of unique fine art donated by local artists.
In addition, more than 350 volunteers will donate their time and talents to make the day a success
“It’s just really amazing how this community comes together,” said Patti Sinykin, ICA development director, while inviting the community to attend the event during a recent Minnetonka city council meeting.
To learn more, donate, or sign up to volunteer, visit hopkinsemptybowls.org.
