The Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society’s Tapping History series will present “A History of Excelsior Churches” with Scott D. McGinnis 7 p.m. Monday, March 13 at Excelsior Brewing Company, 421 3rd Street, Excelsior.
According to a press release, religious activities played an important role in the development of Excelsior since its founding in 1853. Learn about the influence of churches on the community, how each one formed, their place today and the surprising uses of some of their original buildings.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and seating is first come, first seated. It is a free event with a $5 suggested contribution at the door.
Tapping History provides an opportunity to learn about the history of Lake Minnetonka. The society produces this series highlighting local history in word and image, presented by respected historians and passionate amateurs.
Founded in 1972, ELMHS collects, preserves and shares the history of Deephaven, Excelsior, Greenwood, Shorewood and Tonka Bay. The society’s archives and museum are open to the public and house one of the largest collections of historical artifacts, documents and photographs in the area. A number of books about Lake Minnetonka history have been published by the society and programs and initiatives have been created to share the history of the area with children and adults.
For more information about the society, visit elmhs.org.
