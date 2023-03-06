The Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society’s Tapping History series will present “A History of Excelsior Churches” with Scott D. McGinnis 7 p.m. Monday, March 13 at Excelsior Brewing Company, 421 3rd Street, Excelsior.

According to a press release, religious activities played an important role in the development of Excelsior since its founding in 1853. Learn about the influence of churches on the community, how each one formed, their place today and the surprising uses of some of their original buildings.

