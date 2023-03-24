The Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society’s Tapping History series will present “Onawa Builder - Arthur Dyer” with Barb Sykorat at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 10 at the Excelsior Brewing Company, 421 3rd Street in Excelsior.

Learn about young Dyer and how he revolutionized yachting in 1892. Sykorat will share the story of his family tradition of boat building locally and how he, with Ward Burton, became famous throughout the sailing world.

