The Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society’s Tapping History series will present “Lake Minnetonka as a Native American Place” with Paul Maravelas on at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13 at the Excelsior Brewing Company, 421 3rd Street in Excelsior.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and seating is first come, first seated. Free registration is required and there is a $5 suggested contribution at the door. To register and for more information visit tinyurl.com/5bteuheb or contact the society at info@elmhs.org or 952-221-4766.

