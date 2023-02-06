The Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society’s Tapping History series will present “Lake Minnetonka as a Native American Place” with Paul Maravelas on at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13 at the Excelsior Brewing Company, 421 3rd Street in Excelsior.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and seating is first come, first seated. Free registration is required and there is a $5 suggested contribution at the door. To register and for more information visit tinyurl.com/5bteuheb or contact the society at info@elmhs.org or 952-221-4766.
According to a press release, Maravelas will discuss sites connected with ancient American Indian people as well as sites connected with the Dakota Indians of the 1800s, including ancient earthworks, sugar and wild rice camps and the Dakota sacred site at Breezy Point (or Spirit Knob).
Tapping History provides an opportunity to learn about the history of Lake Minnetonka in a casual and convivial atmosphere. The Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society produces this series highlighting local history in word and image, presented by both historians and amateurs.
Founded in 1972, the society collects, preserves and shares the history of Deephaven, Excelsior, Greenwood, Shorewood and Tonka Bay. The society’s archives and museum are open to the public and house one of the largest collections of historical artifacts, documents and photographs in the area. A number of books about Lake Minnetonka history have been published by the society and programs and initiatives have been created to share the history of the area with children and adults. For more information about the Society visit www.elmhs.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.