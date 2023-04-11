Elim Shores announced that it satisfied the rigorous demand of scoring in the top 15 percent of the nation across a 12-month average and has received the 2023 Pinnacle Customer Experience Award in several categories. Categories include variety of food/menu choices, quality of food, dining service, communication and overall customer experience.

Elim Shores is an independent and assisted living facility located at 7900 Timber Lake Drive, Eden Prairie.

