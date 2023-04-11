Elim Shores announced that it satisfied the rigorous demand of scoring in the top 15 percent of the nation across a 12-month average and has received the 2023 Pinnacle Customer Experience Award in several categories. Categories include variety of food/menu choices, quality of food, dining service, communication and overall customer experience.
Elim Shores is an independent and assisted living facility located at 7900 Timber Lake Drive, Eden Prairie.
The facility’s housing director, Jason Nelson, said the award reinforces Elim Shores’ reputation of serving residents, families and staff well.
“Meeting and exceeding expectations is all about knowing what your residents want,” Nelson said. “Elim Shores has a strong history providing excellent service to our residents, families and staff. It is wonderful to see that tradition continue.”
In 2022, Elim Shores residents and their families participated in monthly telephone interviews where they answered open-ended questions and rated Elim Shores in multiple categories.
Pinnacle Quality Insight is a customer satisfaction measurement firm with 26 years of experience in senior care and senior living, Pinnacle conducts over 150,000 phone surveys each year, working with over 2,500 care providers in all 50 US states, Canada, and Puerto Rico.
Elim Shores is a part of Cassia, which has a mission to foster fullness of life for older adults in the spirit of Christ’s love. Cassia provides independent and assisted living communities, memory care, skilled nursing care centers, short-term rehabilitation centers, adult day programs and a variety of community-based services for older adults across five states.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.