Songwriters and storytellers Jim Walsh and Eli Gardiner will take the 318 Café stage at 8 p.m. Jan. 5 for a two-hour performance of songs and stories.
Gardiner is a native of the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and a transplant to the Twin Cities. A songwriter since his high school days, his latest studio album is “The Fire and the Medicine.” Gardiner is also a photojournalist and recently launched a local songwriter video series.
Walsh is a veteran columnist/journalist/author/songwriter who has written books on Minneapolis life and music, including “Fear & Loving in South Minneapolis,” “Bar Yarns & Manic-Depressive Mixtapes: Jim Walsh on Music from Minneapolis to the Outer Limits,” “Gold Experience: Following Prince in the ‘90s,” and “The Replacements: All Over But The Shouting: An Oral History.” He is the former leader of bands REMs, Laughing Stock and the Mad Ripple, and is now the leader of his band Jim Walsh & The Dog Day Cicadas, whose new EP “Shout It Out To You” was released in October. He said his focus these days is “more of the same; continuing to write, record and play meaningful music and say-something songs, be it about love, loss, or the times we’re living through.”
On Jan. 5, Gardiner will be joined by instrumentalist Dan Schwartz and Walsh will be joined by fellow Dog Day Cicada and songwriter/guitarist Shawn Stelton.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.