Songwriters and storytellers Jim Walsh and Eli Gardiner will take the 318 Café stage at 8 p.m. Jan. 5 for a two-hour performance of songs and stories.

Gardiner is a native of the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and a transplant to the Twin Cities. A songwriter since his high school days, his latest studio album is “The Fire and the Medicine.” Gardiner is also a photojournalist and recently launched a local songwriter video series.

