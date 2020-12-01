Community members can now charge their electric vehicles at Westwood Hills Nature Center. Four Level 2 electric vehicle chargers have been installed, including one serving an ADA-accessible space. These ChargePoint network chargers are available for public use during park hours; overnight parking is not allowed.
In order to reach the City of St. Louis Park’s Climate Action Plan goal of carbon neutrality by 2040, vehicle emissions must be reduced 25% by 2030. Expanding the number of public electric vehicle charging stations throughout the city is one strategy to help achieve this midterm goal. Check out the other charging stations available around St. Louis Park and beyond at plugshare.com.
For more information, contact Emily Ziring at eziring@stlouispark.org. As a reminder, the interpretive center at Westwood Hills Nature Center is closed to drop-in users and private rentals through Dec. 18 in accordance with Executive Order 20-99; the trails and outdoor areas are open from sunrise to sunset. Visit stlouispark.org/whnc for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.