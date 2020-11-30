Community members can now charge their electric vehicles at Westwood Hills Nature Center. Four Level 2 electric vehicle chargers have been installed, including one serving an ADA-accessible space. These ChargePoint network chargers are available for public use during park hours; overnight parking is not allowed.

In order to reach the City of St. Louis Park’s Climate Action Plan goal of carbon neutrality by 2040, vehicle emissions must be reduced 25% by 2030. Expanding the number of public electric vehicle charging stations throughout the city is one strategy to help achieve this midterm goal. Check out the other charging stations available around St. Louis Park and beyond at plugshare.com.

For more information, contact Emily Ziring at eziring@stlouispark.org. As a reminder, the interpretive center at Westwood Hills Nature Center is closed to drop-in users and private rentals through Dec. 18 in accordance with Executive Order 20-99; the trails and outdoor areas are open from sunrise to sunset. Visit stlouispark.org/whnc for more information.

