A record number of people are voting by mail in 2020, but local communities still need election judges at polling places for the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3, according to information from Hennepin County.

Any eligible voter who can read, write and speak English can apply – and multilingual judges are particularly important. Judges receive training and are paid for their time.

Election officials are taking every precaution to ensure polling places are safe for both voters and election judges during this COVID-19 pandemic.

To learn more and apply to become an election judge, visit hennepin.us/residents/elections/become-an-election-judge.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments