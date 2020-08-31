A record number of people are voting by mail in 2020, but local communities still need election judges at polling places for the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3, according to information from Hennepin County.
Any eligible voter who can read, write and speak English can apply – and multilingual judges are particularly important. Judges receive training and are paid for their time.
Election officials are taking every precaution to ensure polling places are safe for both voters and election judges during this COVID-19 pandemic.
To learn more and apply to become an election judge, visit hennepin.us/residents/elections/become-an-election-judge.
