The polls opened 7 a.m. and will be open until 8 p.m. today for the General Election. Find your polling place by going to sos.state.mn.us. Some polling places may have changed this year.
Due to a recent court ruling that ballots received after 8 p.m. on Election Day must be set aside and could face legal challenges that would result in them not being counted, those who mailed their absentee ballot may wish to confirm that their ballot was received by going to mnvotes.org.
If your ballot has not yet been accepted, you can vote in person on Election Day. An election judge will confirm that your previously issued ballot has not been accepted and issue you a new ballot on the spot.
If your ballot is still in your possession, you are urged to drop it off at an elections ballot drop box. Note that if you’re dropping off a ballot, it must be received by 3 p.m. on Election Day or it will not be counted.
Absentee ballots may not be dropped off at precinct polling locations on Election Day.
For more information, go to hennepin.us/residents#elections, email hc.vote@hennepin.us or call 612-348-5151.
Election results will be posted on election night to the Secretary of State’s results page: sos.state.mn.us/election-results.
The local election results will be available at sailor.mnsun.com as soon as the results are tabulated and available from the Secretary of State.
