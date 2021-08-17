Eight candidates have filed to be school board member candidates for Independent School District 276.
Those filing to be part of the fall election for Minnetonka School Board are Patrick Lee-O’Halloran, Dan Olson, Jessica Reader, Michael Remucal, Beth Robertson-Martin, Michael Salyards, Meghan Selinger and Chris Vitale.
The period for filing affidavits of candidacy opened July 27 and closed Aug. 10.
Three Minnetonka School Board seats will be open and decided in the Nov. 2 election. The school board has seven members who are elected at large, to four-year terms. The elected school board members’ terms will begin January 2022.
The members whose terms expire this year are Jon Holcomb, Mike LeSage and Chris Vitale.
The Minnetonka School Board is also working to fill the vacancy that was created by the recent resignation of Christine Ritchie, who began serving on the board at the beginning of 2020. The board will fill the vacancy by way of an open application and interview process. The deadline for submission of applications will be 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7. For more information, visit minnetonkaschools.org/district/leadership/board/board-vacancy.
