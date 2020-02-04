Last year’s legislative session ended with a compromise between the DFL-controlled House and the Republican-controlled Senate, which resulted in a balanced budget that protected core Minnesota values; strong investments in our public schools, ensuring our most vulnerable have access to healthcare, and enhanced safety for our cherished seniors and public safety personnel, to name a few. One area of the budget agreement included state funding for the once-a-decade U.S. Census count, which kicks off on April 1 of this year.
The $1.6 million investment will help with statewide outreach, especially with traditionally underrepresented communities, and to prepare for the first-ever digital census. The count is mandated by the U.S. Constitution, counts every person living in the 50 states, District of Columbia, and five U.S. territories, and is conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, a nonpartisan government agency.
What’s at stake if we miss a few individuals during the census in Minnesota? After each decade’s census, state officials redraw the boundaries of the congressional and state legislative districts to account for population changes. An undercount of even a few thousand people results in a loss of representation at the local, state, and national levels, which means less input is being shared with policymakers and legislative leaders. According to State Demographer Dr. Susan Brower, a correct count means equal representation; fair distribution of resources, approximately $28,000 over a 10-year period for each Minnesotan counted; and data to make smart decisions.
For a strong voice in our shared government, we must all be counted. Every year, billions of dollars are needed for hospitals, fire departments, schools, roads, bridges and other public resources, and federal funds are delivered based on the U.S. Census data collected. Not having an accurate count prevents us from proportionally receiving these vital funds that go toward the high-quality public services Minnesotans need and deserve.
In March–April, the U.S. Census Bureau will send information to every home with instructions on how to fill out the census form online or on paper. All data is confidential. For this census to be successful, workers are needed, and employment opportunities are available in our community. I hope you’ll consider applying for one of the thousands of temporary U.S. Census jobs. Hennepin County is offering pay up to $27 per hour. You can apply online at 2020census.gov/jobs.
Please fill out your census form so you can be counted. The future of our Minnesota depends on it. With the 2020 Legislative Session right around the corner, I’m looking forward to building on our bipartisan success and continuing to deliver on the services and quality of life we rely on in Plymouth, and in our state.
Representative Ginny Klevorn represents District 44A in the city of Plymouth. Constituents can contact her at 651-296-5511 or at rep.ginny.klevorn@house.mn.
