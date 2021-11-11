Edina residents Gene and Keidy Palusky will discuss their “Shark Tank” experience and their reasoning for turning down a $500,000 offer to buy their business.

The November Storytelling Forum will be 6:30-7:45 p.m. Nov. 18, in the St. Louis Park City Hall Council Chambers, 5005 Minnetonka Blvd.

The guest speakers will tell stories about their company’s product, Xtorch – a solar-powered lantern and cell phone charger they developed for individuals living in remote huts and villages without other access to electric power.

There is no fee or registration required to attend.

Info: Frank Freedman, 952-593-5541

Load comments