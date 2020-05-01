Eden Prairie schoolchildren in need of supplemental food on weekends are getting help through the Eden Prairie Community Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund.
The help is in the form of a $5,000, quick-response grant to The Sheridan Story, a Twin Cities nonprofit that has been working alongside the Eden Prairie schools in providing food support to students during the coronavirus pandemic.
From about mid-March to early April, The Sheridan Story provided 1,254 free meals per-week to Eden Prairie students in the form of weekend food packs distributed on Fridays at several locations. The demand has ramped up, and that number is now 2,528 meals per week.
The $5,000 grant will help The Sheridan Story distribute these weekend food packs through the end of the school year.
During a normal school year, The Sheridan Story’s packs of non-perishable food are distributed across 31 school districts, including Eden Prairie elementary schools and local apartment sites of Briarhill, Prairie Meadow, Edenvale, and Shadow Green to combat weekend food insecurity.
More grants will be issued from the foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund over the coming weeks, as donations from generous individuals, families, and companies continue to be made.
Donations may be made on the foundation website, epcommunityfoundation.org, or by mailing a check to Eden Prairie Community Foundation, COVID-19 Response Fund, 8080 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie, MN 55344.
Already more than $50,000 has been raised, including an infusion of $20,000 last week from the Minnesota Disaster Recovery Fund, which is operated by the St. Paul & Minnesota Foundation and uses community foundations as intermediaries to fill local pandemic-related needs.
The COVID-19 Response Fund is designed to help Eden Prairie residents with critical needs, and food is high on that list, Foundation Executive Director Mark Weber said. Previous grants went to PROP and Brighter Days Grief Center.
For more information about the COVID-19 Response Fund or the foundation overall, email Weber at mweber@epcommunityfoundation.org.
