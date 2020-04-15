With schools closed and Minnesotans sheltering in place, we’re all feeling the effects of social isolation.
But for many high school students, this time of being away from peers and support networks can further exacerbate feelings of hopelessness. TreeHouse is a Minnesota-based nonprofit that has adapted its programs to ensure teens don’t feel socially isolated during a time of social distancing.
Prior to this global pandemic, one in three high school students reported feeling sad or hopeless almost every day for two or more weeks in a row, according to the CDC. A recent survey of TreeHouse teens found that nearly 3 out of 4 (71.5%) have felt more worried or anxious since the COVID-19 outbreak. Their results are likely typical across the nation as we all face uncertainties. Teens reported school as their number one stressor, followed closely by missing their friends and feeling alone.
Staying home can be a complicated reality for some teens due to the dynamics of their living situation, and any problems already existing in homes can be magnified during sheltering in place as we all adapt to a different rhythm of life and close proximity in our homes. To teens, social distancing can feel like social isolation and lead to greater feelings of hopelessness—and that’s why our work at TreeHouse is more important than ever.
TreeHouse is on a mission to end hopelessness among teens. We have taken our 40 years of expertise in coming alongside teens and pivoted our programs to reach teens in virtual formats that allow for real connection while adhering to social distancing guidelines. We’re engaging with teens every day, offering critically-needed care and support, fun contests, dance parties, one-to-one mentoring, and more.
Our TreeHouse truths are that every teen is lovable, capable, and worthwhile and that no teen walks alone. We’re spreading that message of hope every day to teens, while reinforcing that social distancing does not have to mean social isolation.
Our team at TreeHouse is an ongoing resource for teens. Whether it’s an individualized time of mentoring, a group support night where teens get to share their experiences and emotions, or activities to keep teens engaged, TreeHouse is connecting with teens. As everything began to change with COVID-19, our programs have not paused. We adapted to continue to meet the needs of teens in our communities in fresh, creative ways.
This pandemic has brought about feelings of frustration, fear, anxiety and anger for many of us as we try to adapt to our changing world. For teens in particular, these years are incredibly formative, and it’s critical they hear messages of hope, see value in who they are as people, and realize all that is possible for their future.
Our work now is more important than ever, as we teach teens how to form meaningful and healthy relationships and help them to understand their true value. TreeHouse continues to be a resource to teens during this challenging and unprecedented time.
If you are a parent, teacher or community member that knows of a teen that could benefit from our program, please reach out to us at treehousehope.org. We provide a place for teens to be themselves, connect with others, share their feelings and experiences, and find hope. We have TreeHouse sites in communities in Minnesota and across seven states, and they are all virtually connecting with teens to ensure that no teen walks alone.
Tim Clark is the president and CEO of TreeHouse
