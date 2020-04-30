picha

The 2020 Featured Plant for the Picha Heritage Farm’s 20th annual plant sale is the Starry Sky Petunia, which will be available in a variety of colors. (Submitted photo)

The Picha Heritage Farm will host its 20th annual plant sale with online ordering starting now and plant pick-ups at the farm beginning Wednesday, May 6.

The farm is located at 6649 Birch Island Road, Eden Prairie.

Following health authorities’ recommendations, the plant sale will operate with this format and will be re-evaluated on May 10. Updates will be posted on its website, pichagreenhouses.com.

Shoppers are offered a selection of annuals, perennials, vegetables, hanging baskets and ornamental grasses from which to choose at nearly wholesale prices. Check out plant availability and instructions for ordering on the website.

The featured plant this year is the “Starry Sky” petunia. Its showy white on purple, pink or burgundy pattern sparkles like the night sky, the high-intensity color creates surefire drama in a window box, container or flower bed.

A portion of the proceeds from the sale will benefit children and adults with disabilities at True Friends-Camp Eden Wood in Eden Prairie. True Friends is a nonprofit providing life-changing experiences that enhance independence and self-esteem for children and adults with disabilities.

True Friends’ programs include camp, respite, therapeutic horseback riding, conference and retreat, travel and team building––serving more than 25,000 individuals annually.

With locations near Maple Lake, Annandale, Plymouth, Eden Prairie, and Bemidji, True Friends serves individuals in Minnesota and across the United States.

Info: truefriends.org or 952-852-0101

Tags

Load comments