nibir sarma

Eden Prairie resident Nibir Sarma, the winner of the Jeopardy! College Championship in 2020, will be competing in the television show's Tournament of Champions. His first appearance is Tuesday, May 18. The program airs in the metro area at 4:30 p.m. on KARE TV.

Nibir Sarma, Jeopardy! season 36 College Championship winner from Eden Prairie, will compete in the season 37 Tournament of Champions quarterfinals Tuesday, May 18.

The 10-day event airs May 17-28.

The program featuring Sarma as a contestant will air on KARE-TV (NBC).

For more information, check the local television listings or visit Jeopardy.com

