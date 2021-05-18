Eden Prairie resident Nibir Sarma, the winner of the Jeopardy! College Championship in 2020, will be competing in the television show's Tournament of Champions. His first appearance is Tuesday, May 18. The program airs in the metro area at 4:30 p.m. on KARE TV.
