Will be broadcast Thursday and Friday
Nibir Sarma is poised for something extraordinary.
The University of Minnesota Sophomore and resident of Eden Prairie advanced today (Tuesday, April 14) to the final round of the Jeopardy! College Championship.
The competition was taped in February, but it won’t be until Friday when a champion is crowned.
Sarma, who moved into the semifinals Tuesday as a wild card, took control in his round of the semifinals against Londyn Lorenz, a sophomore at the University of Mississippi, and Joe Coker, a junior at Hendrix College.
"I definitely felt better waking up the morning that we shot the semifinal games compared to the quarterfinals," Sarma said after the day's competition. "I had gotten a better sleep the night before, and I actually had time to eat breakfast that morning," he added, saying that the previous day, the contestants had to be in the hotel lobby at 7 a.m., "so I wasn’t able to eat before we went to the studio."
Sarma also said that learned a trick with the buzzer that helped him feel more comfortable in the semifinals than he did in the quarterfinals.
"I finally got the hang of buzzing in as soon as [host] Alex [Trebek] had finished reading the question, and that allowed me to feel a lot more comfortable in the game. Getting all three Daily Doubles allowed me to protect my lead and make sure I could be in first place heading into Final Jeopardy!"
Those three Daily Doubles and a Final Jeopardy! correct answer for the second day in a row, propelled Sarma into a final where he will once again match up against Tyler Combs from the University of Indiana. Sarma finished with $26,801, which was twice that of his nearest competitor.
Sarma and Combs have been going head-to-head dating back to the auditions that were held in early February.
Their latest match-up was in the quarterfinal broadcast on KARE11 last Friday, April 10.
Combs bested Sarma in that round by a $10,000 margin. However, the game had some moments when Sarma cut Combs’ lead.
In that round, Sarma was also the only contestant who answered the Final Jeopardy! correctly.
The third competitor, Xiaoke Ying, a sophomore at the University of Southern California, earned her spot in Final Jeopardy! Wednesday, April 15, and will join Sarma and Combs in the finals, which will be aired over two days, 4:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, April 16 and 17.
Sarma now finds himself in the top three in a competition that began with 15 contestants from colleges around the country. The winner takes home a grand prize of $100,000.
Info: Visit https://trimurl.co/EnrH1o.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.