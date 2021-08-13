An Eden Prairie woman was recently charged with making illegal straw purchases of 14 firearms, Acting U.S. Attorney W. Anders Folk stated in a release by the U.S. Department of Justice.
A straw purchase is the act of buying weapons on behalf of someone else who cannot.
According to court documents, between March 23 and July 10 of this year, Tess Fair, 21, purchased 14 separate firearms at guns stores in the Twin Cities area. Fair illegally purchased 13 9-millimeter semi-automatic handguns and one .22 caliber AR style pistol.
Surveillance video footage from one of the gun stores shows Fair purchasing a gun at the direction of another individual who is a documented member of the Minneapolis street gang Young and Thuggin’.
Two of the guns she purchased have been recovered at crime scenes in the Twin Cities area where one or more victims were shot.
“Buying guns on behalf of someone else who is prohibited from possessing guns is a federal crime,” Folk was quoted as saying in the release. “The straw buying process sets up a dangerous pipeline that too often puts firearms in the hands of criminals. Federal law enforcement is committed to interrupting that process.”
This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Minneapolis Police Department.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey S. Paulsen is prosecuting the case.
This case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. Through Project Safe Neighborhoods, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, the program focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.
