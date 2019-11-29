Minnetonka, MN (55305)

Today

Overcast. A few flurries are possible. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 31F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.