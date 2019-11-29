The Eden Prairie Community Band will present “Share the Warmth Holiday Concert,” at 4 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Eden Prairie High School auditorium, 17185 Valley View Road, (north entrance).
The community band is an adult band that performs a variety of music year-round in Eden Prairie and neighboring communities. The concert is appropriate for all ages.
In lieu of admission, bring a non-perishable food item or an article of warm clothing to be donated to People Reaching Out to People.
Info: epcommunityband.com, propfood.org, and propshopep.org
