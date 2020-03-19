Eden prairie logo

Eden Prairie’s Emergency Management Team is working closely with public safety officials in neighboring cities and schools, along with our EMS, county and state partners to protect our community.

Like all Minnesota cities, the City takes the COVID-19 pandemic extremely seriously and is proactively working to minimize public health risk.

Essential services — including public safety, emergency services, public works, and water and sewer utilities — will continue.

All non-essential employees able to work remotely are doing so and the public can conduct business with the city in the following ways.

  • Online
  • Contact our staff via phone and email; email is preferred
  • In the event of an emergency, call 911 — do not go to the police or fire stations

City Cancellations and Closures

City Center

  • City Center building — Closed until further notice
  • Facility rentals and community meetings  Canceled until further notice

Parks and Recreation

All recreation facilities closed until further notice

  • Community Center
  • Art Center
  • Outdoor Center
  • Senior Center

Programs

  • Parks and Recreation spring/summer program registration — Postponed to Wednesday, April 15
  • All Parks and Recreation programs, classes and lessons — Canceled until further notice (refunds will be issued)
  • Eden Prairie Players production of "The Curious Savage" — All performances canceled
  • Annual Ice Show — All performances canceled

Eden Prairie Liquor

  • Events — Canceled until further notice

Resources

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Hennepin County Public Health

Minnesota Department of Health

MN Department of Health COVID-19 Hotline
651-201-3920
Monday–Friday
8 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

World Health Organization

What the city is doing

We are planning — the city's Continuity of Operations Plan is in effect, and staff are committed to maintain all essential services during the COVID19 pandemic.

We are cleaning — with a focus on disinfecting high-touch areas daily at all city facilities including the City Center, Community Center and Eden Prairie Liquor stores.

We are implementing Minnesota Department of Health recommendations as outlined by the CDC — the city is following mitigation guidelines including encouraging social distancing measures with staff and the public, and reducing and canceling activities.

 

What city officials are asking of resident

Help us stay healthy — wash your hands with hot soapy water for 20 seconds before, during and after visiting city facilities.

Stay home — if you are sick or have been exposed to someone who is sick, please conduct city business online or by phone.

Do your part  don't flush disinfecting wipes, baby wipes and other non-flushable personal hygiene products, these items are solid waste and must be disposed of with other refuse in the trash and never flushed down the toilet. If flushed, especially in large quantities, even wipes labeled as “flushable” can completely block the sewer and cause messy, expensive sewer backups into homes.

Load comments