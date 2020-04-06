A traffic light signal outage is expected at the intersection of Prairie Center Drive and Technology Drive beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 8.
Xcel Energy is replacing the power transformer for the signal.
During the outage, the signal will operate in red light flash mode. The outage is expected to last a couple of hours.
For more information, visit edenprairie.org.
