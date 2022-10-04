The Eden Prairie police and public works departments are hosting a catalytic converter theft deterrent marking event from 2–6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 at the Maintenance Facility.
The event is free for Eden Prairie residents who own one of the top 15 most targeted vehicles: Chevrolet Express, Ford Econoline, Ford F250, Honda Accord, Honda CRV, Honda Element, Honda Odyssey, Hyundai Santa Fe, Hyundai Tucson, Kia Sportage, Mitsubishi Eclipse, Mitsubishi Lancer, Mitsubishi Outlander, Toyota Prius, Toyota Tundra.
Those who complete the interest form will be placed into a lottery drawing, where 24 residents will be selected at random. Those chosen through the lottery will be contacted before Thursday, Oct. 20 to select a time slot.
Each participant will receive a window cling stating the vehicle’s catalytic converter is marked.
Eden Prairie is also participating in the State of Minnesota’s Catalytic Converter Theft Prevention Program Pilot which gives vehicle owners the ability to self-apply permanent, unique labels to their catalytic converters.
Quantities are limited and the kits are available for Eden Prairie residents only at the EPPD front desk during business hours. Before arriving to claim a kit, everyone is encouraged to take a photo of their vehicle’s VIN and license plate. Front desk staff will assist with the required registration form.
