Middle and high school students from 70 schools across Minnesota, including students from Eden Prairie, recently competed in the 85th annual Minnesota State Science & Engineering Fair. Qualifying students advanced from earlier regional fairs. The Minnesota Academy of Science organized the hybrid event. Student presentations and project judging occurred online, followed by an online awards ceremony and in-person celebration at the Science Museum of Minnesota.
The Regeneron International Science & Engineering Fair Award recognizes Minnesota’s top high school projects. Winning students will compete in ISEF, the world’s largest pre-college science competition, in Atlanta from May 7-13.
Among those earning top state awards were these Eden Prairie students:
• Mohit Agarwal and Aedin Yu provided a two-part approach and implementation of early-stage skin cancer diagnosis using a novel dense convolutional neural network architecture and affordable computing hardware.
• One of the Seagate Rising Star Awards was presented to Eden Prairie middle school student Milan Darji, who received a $1,500 award, trophy, and a Seagate portable hard drive for his work on “There’s Not An App For That! A Novel Clinical Assessment Tool To Predict Heart Failure Patient Outcomes.” The Broadcom Foundation’s Broadcom Coding with Commitment Award, which included a $250 gift certificate, also went to Darji.
“Participating in the Science Fair gives Minnesota students hands-on experience with developing and presenting scientific research,” said MAS Executive Director Lara Maupin. “Science Fair provides critical preparation for subsequent education and careers in science and engineering, strengthening our state’s pipeline of students into these essential fields.”
This year, 38 companies and organizations, including Seagate Technology, Ecolab and the Broadcom Foundation, awarded over $15,000 in cash prizes as well as other opportunities.
Visit mnmas.org for a full list of awards, as well as videos of select presentations.
