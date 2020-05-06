The city of Eden Prairie is accepting Students on Commissions program applications for the 2020-21 school year.

The program is open to any high school junior or senior who lives in Eden Prairie. The Students on Commissions program is a way for students to contribute to their community in an official capacity while gaining insight about municipal government.

Student commission member terms begin in September and end in May, with an expected time commitment of one evening meeting per month. The application process takes place at the end of each school year, and this year’s application deadline is Friday, May 29.

Learn more and apply at edenprairie.org/StudentApp; or call Katie O’Connor at 952-949-8412.

