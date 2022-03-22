c-span documentary

Eden Prairie High School student Sasha Allen was awarded an Honorable Mention for the documentary she produced as part of the C-SPAN Student Cam 2022 competition.

C-SPAN announced last week that Sasha Allen, a student at Eden Prairie High School, is an honorable mention winner in C-SPAN’s national 2022 StudentCam competition.

Allen will receive $250 for the documentary, “Something in the Water: When Will the Federal Government Regulate PFAS?”

The competition, now in its 18th year, invited all middle and high school students to enter by producing a short documentary. C-SPAN, in cooperation with its cable television partners, asked students to explore a federal policy or program and address the theme: “How does the federal government impact your life?”

In response, more than 3,000 students across the country participated in the contest. C-SPAN received over 1,400 entries from 41 states, Washington, D.C., Morocco and South Korea.

“The winners showcased exceptional research and production values as they wove personal stories with historical or contemporary issues. These middle and high school students far exceeded our expectations, and we are elated to share their hard work with the country,” said Craig McAndrew, director of C-SPAN Education Relations.

High school students competed on a regional level, with the United States divided into three regions: West, Central and East. Middle school students were judged on a national basis. The grand prize winner was selected nationally among all regions and grade levels.

The 150 winning videos can be viewed at studentcam.org.

