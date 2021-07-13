Nithila Meganathan, a student at Prairie View Elementary School in the Eden Prairie School District, has been named a State Merit Winner for the 2021 3M Young Scientist Challenge for the project “Portable microscope to prevent food poisoning.”
Nithila is the only winner in Minnesota and one of 30 winners announced nationwide.
The 3M Young Scientist Challenge asks students in grades 5-8 to identify an everyday problem in the community or the world and submit a short video communicating the science behind the solution.
Judges, including 3M scientists and leaders in education from across the country, evaluated entries based on creativity, scientific knowledge and communication effectiveness.
“The 3M Young Scientist Challenge demonstrates the transformative power of young minds to address global challenges by combining their unique and diverse perspectives on innovation, creativity, and a passion for a better world,” said Denise Rutherford, senior vice president and chief corporate affairs officer for 3M in a statement.
Each State Merit Winner receives special recognition on the challenge website, along with a special technology prize pack.
Info: youngscientistlab.com
