The annual Eden Prairie State of the City is 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Bearpath Golf and Country Club, 18100 Bearpath Trail.
The event will begin with Eden Prairie Chamber of Commerce President Pat MulQueeny updating the group on the business community. Eden Prairie Schools Superintendent Josh Swanson will also speak to current happenings within the school district, while City Manager Rick Getschow will update businesses on the city’s comprehensive plan and new developments for Eden Prairie.
The cost is $35 for members and $50 for non-members.
Info: 952-944-2830
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.