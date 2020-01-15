EP city hall
Buy Now

The annual Eden Prairie State of the City is 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Bearpath Golf and Country Club, 18100 Bearpath Trail.

The event will begin with Eden Prairie Chamber of Commerce President Pat MulQueeny updating the group on the business community. Eden Prairie Schools Superintendent Josh Swanson will also speak to current happenings within the school district, while City Manager Rick Getschow will update businesses on the city’s comprehensive plan and new developments for Eden Prairie.

The cost is $35 for members and $50 for non-members.

Info: 952-944-2830

Load comments