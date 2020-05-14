Miki Speer, a local songwriter, author, and public speaker from Eden Prairie, is focusing on bridging the gap between hope and loss.
To continue to bridge the gap, Speer is hosting a weekly Facebook Live program, “The Healing Half: 30 Minutes for Hope,” at 7:30 p.m., beginning Tuesday, May 19.
“After my mom died when I was 13, I was so lost and hurt that I ran away from the pain since I didn’t know where to start,” Speer said.
“Times are CRAZY right now and I wanted to help all of those who are hurting,” she continued. “I decided to release a grief resource at no cost called, “My Heart Still Remembers.”
Speer said she also wanted a place for people to “gather” and know they aren’t alone.
“This show will have local songwriters on to share their songs of hope, have guest speakers on the show to talk about a wide array of topics, and give local companies a chance to say, ‘Hey! We are still open!’"
All of this is done in dedication to her mother, Amy, who passed away from colon cancer at 43.
Her website, www.mikispeer.com, includes more information and spells out her mission.
Speer graduated from Eden Prairie High School in 2012 and still resides in Eden Prairie.
Info: Visit www.mikispeer.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.