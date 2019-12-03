The Eden Prairie Senior Center experienced water intrusion in the lower level community room during the summer after heavy rains.
Though crews addressed the issue, a recent unrelated issue with a floor drain resulted in more water intrusion.
While the cause of the issues has been identified and work to fix it is underway, city officials have elected to replace the wood floor, carpet and some of the wall material on the lower level.
Until this work is completed, the lower level of the Senior Center will be closed to visitors during construction.
Programs that usually meet on the lower level will be relocated to upper-level rooms, with a few events being relocated to other buildings.
During construction, enter the building from the east (upper) entrance. The east parking lot has additional temporary handicap accessible parking stalls, plus a designated turn-around zone for those being dropped off at the door.
Visitors may also park on the west (lower) side of the building and use the outdoor stairs to get to the upper entrance.
