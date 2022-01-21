eden prairie logo

The Eden Prairie City Council values the involvement of residents and has established a number of city commissions that provide opportunities to participate.

The city is currently recruiting new members for its six advisory commissions:

• Flying Cloud Airport Advisory

• Heritage Preservation

• Human Rights and Diversity

• Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources

• Planning

• Sustainability

Applications are being accepted for commission appointments through Monday, Feb. 7.

The 2022 timeline for filling these positions is as follows:

• Feb. 7 - Application deadline

• Feb. 22 - Commission member candidate interviews

• March 1 - City Council appoints commission members

• Late March - Commission member orientation

• April 1 - Commission term begins

For more information, call Nicole Tingley at 952-949-8414.

