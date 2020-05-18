State law allows for time off from work without loss of wages
The city of Eden Prairie is recruiting election judges for the Aug. 11 Primary Election and Nov. 3 Election Day.
Help guarantee the rights of Eden Prairie residents are protected and the election process is fair, accurate and in accordance with elections laws.
Election judges are essential to democracy, as they are responsible for administering election procedures in each polling place on Election Day.
State law allows for time off from work without loss of wages to serve as an election judge with 20 days prior written notice to the employer (Minnesota Statute 204B.195.).
Election judges are expected to work the following hours:
• 6 a.m. to approximately 9 p.m. – a full day is preferred; or
• 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 2 p.m. until closing shifts are also available
Requirements
• Be at least 18 years of age, a U.S. citizen and a Minnesota resident for at least 20 days
• Able to read, write and speak English understandably
• Attend mandatory training (2-3 hours; paid time)
• Not related to or living with any candidate in the election
Qualifications
• Ability to communicate clearly with voters
• Ability to remain impartial
• Physical and mental ability to perform assigned tasks
• Attention to detail and general math skills
• Ability to understand and follow election laws and procedures
• Comfortable with assisting and serving a diverse population
Duties
• Set up and close down the polling place
• Register and sign-in voters
• Ensure all qualified voters are permitted to vote;
• Demonstrate how to vote
• Distribute ballots
• Operate voting equipment
• Help voters requiring assistance
• Record and certify precinct election results
Call City Clerk Kathleen Porta at 952-949-8414 and apply at edenprairie.org/ElectionJudgeApp by Friday, June 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.