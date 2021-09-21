The city of Eden Prairie supports public art in the community to generate a greater sense of identity and understanding of where people live, work and visit.
In addition to permanent installations, such as the mural that adorns the entrance to the tunnel near the Minnesota River Vista Outlook and the Preserve Boulevard sculptures, Eden Prairie is also home to a Rotating Art Series of temporary installations across the community.
Current locations for viewing rotating art include the Art Center and Outdoor Center, and Purgatory Creek and Staring Lake Parks.
Create public art for Elevate at Southwest Station
The city, in coordination with Timberland Partners, developer of the new Elevate at Southwest Station apartments, invites artists to submit applications to be considered for a public art project. The art will be located within the public plaza at the northwest corner of Prairie Center Drive and Technology Drive, and is near completion. The plaza and corresponding art will serve as a gateway to SouthWest Station, which includes the Elevate apartments and a variety of dining options, in addition to the bus and light rail transit stops.
Public artists with fabrication experience are encouraged to submit qualifications. The public art piece should be designed to offer visual impact and serve as calming areas for traffic. All finished artwork should have a consistent design theme and be constructed to withstand Minnesota weather extremes, requiring minimal maintenance by the city. Any pre-existing concrete walkways must remain undisturbed.
Learn more about Eden Prairie’s public art program at edenprairie.org/PublicArt.
