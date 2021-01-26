Deadline to apply is Feb. 8
Eden Prairie is recruiting new members for its six advisory city commissions.
Applicants must live in the city to serve on a commission.
The deadline to apply is Monday, Feb. 8.
The six advisory bodies needing commissioners are the Flying Cloud Airport Advisory, Heritage Preservation, Human Rights and Diversity, Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources, Planning and Sustainability.
Commission terms are typically three years, and the City Council staggers term end dates to ensure continuity. Terms begin April 1 and end March 31 each year. No commission member may be appointed to more than two full consecutive terms, except by unanimous vote of the council.
After applications are received the candidates will be interviewed (in-person or virtually) on Feb. 23.
The council will appoint commission members March 2 or 16.
An orientation for new commissioners will be in late March.
For more information or to apply, visit edenprairie.org/Commissions or call Katie O’Connor at 952-949-8412.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.