The city of Eden Prairie is offering a survey to gather community opinions about civic engagement.
In this survey, civic engagement refers to residents participating in and interacting with their local government.
City leaders are seeking public comment on current ideas, initiatives, and issues facing the community. This survey will help Eden Prairie officials present questions and background information to citizens and generate organized input to inform local policy decisions.
The feedback will assist the city officials in efforts to attract more residents who can share their unique perspectives and play an active role in shaping the community.
To share thoughts, create an account or download the Polco app on your mobile device, then confirm you are an Eden Prairie resident.
If English is not your preferred language, please take the survey online using any in-browser translator extension.
To participate, visit edenprairie.org/Polco.
