The Scouts in Eden Prairie’s Troop 342 are practicing their pancake-flipping skills and preparing for the annual pancake breakfast to be held 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Sunday, March 8, at the Eden Prairie High School, 17185 Valley View Road.
This is one of the longest-running Scout-led pancake breakfasts in the country – an Eden Prairie tradition for more than 50 years.
The troop will serve all-you-can-eat pancakes along with French toast, sausage, orange juice, milk and coffee.
Those unable to attend may purchase tickets to be donated to PROP for use by others in the community.
Guests will enjoy live music performed by the Eden Prairie High School Jazz Band and the Prairie Ramblers Dixieland Band, as well as a small marketplace featuring crafts and treats hand-made by the Scouts.
All current and Scout alumni are encouraged to wear their uniforms.
Funds raised by the Scouts are used to support their monthly camping activities, service projects, troop equipment and adventure trips.
Troop 342 was chartered in 1966 and is Eden Prairie’s original troop. It has 20 to 30 active Scouts and more than 100 Eagle Scouts.
The troop meets Mondays at 7 p.m. at Eden Prairie Methodist Church.
Tickets may be purchased online at Troop342.org or at the door for $25 per family or $7 per person. Discounted tickets may be purchased from Scouts in advance. Tickets include coupons valued at more than $20 for local businesses.
Info: Visit Troop342.org, or email Troop342EP@gmail.com.
