Carlondrea Hines will join Eden Prairie Schools as the new associate superintendent of academics and innovation. Hines is taking the position held by Stacie Stanley, who was recently named superintendent of Edina Public Schools.
Hines is currently the principal of Richfield Middle School. She previously served as the grades six through 12 principal of Creative Arts Secondary School in St. Paul and as a senior director for Perpich Center for Arts Education. Hines was dean of students at Burnsville High School and AVID coordinator at Roseville High School. In Memphis, she was a professional development and school compliance coach and a business education teacher. In addition to her administrative experience, Hines has worked as an adjunct professor and as an equity administrator coach.
Hines earned her doctorate of philosophy from Capella University and a master of arts in business education from the University of Minnesota. She also received her undergraduate degree in agricultural business management from the University of Minnesota and was recognized as a Transformational Leader for Equity by St. Paul Public Schools.
“I am excited to have Dr. Hines join our leadership team as we serve and support students, families, and staff,” said Superintendent Josh Swanson in a statement. “She is committed to a whole child education that supports our students’ academic and social emotional needs, while also creating equitable outcomes and experiences. Her professional background, leadership experience, and expertise will contribute to our ability to achieve our mission as we work to inspire each student every day.”
Hines will begin working in Eden Prairie July 1.
