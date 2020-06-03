District prepares for funding gaps
Eden Prairie Schools will enter a period of deficit spending in part due to COVID-19 impacts to the budget.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly impacted Eden Prairie Schools from how we educate students, serve food, participate in athletics, along with many other areas,” a letter from the district’s business office to Superintendent Josh Swanson says. “There are financial impacts to our budget programs as well, yet much remains unknown in our current environment.”
The Eden Prairie School Board unanimously approved a budget in May for the 2020-21 fiscal year that includes about $800,000 in deficit spending in its general fund. The district expects to take in about $113.8 million in revenue for the general fund and spend about $114.6 million.
The fund balance for the general fund is expected to decrease to $16.5 million, or about 14% of the district’s expenditure budget.
The budget assumes that students will operate normally next year instead of continuing to operate using distance learning.
“I think that’s a big assumption at this point,” said Executive Director of Business Services Jason Mutzenberger. “There are so many unknowns, and that’s what made it really hard to try and figure out what budget to bring forward.”
In addition to financial impacts related to the coronavirus, Mutzenberger indicated that the budget anticipates an enrollment decline, leading to less revenue projected in the new fiscal year.
The budget anticipated the food service fund would take in about $56,000 less in revenue than in expenses, but the school board directed staff to keep meal prices at the same level. The fund balance will dip to less than $107,000.
The budget anticipates the district will bring in more money than it spends in its community service fund, though. The outlook assumes the district is able to provide tuition-based programs again during the budget year, such as child care. The budget anticipates the district would take in about $6.3 million and spend about $6 million. Such a scenario would bring the fund balance out of negative territory to nearly $158,000.
The projection is based on surveys that indicate the district could provide tuition programs like preschool and school-age care at half capacity due to social distancing while services like adult enrichment, facility rentals and early childhood family education could be limited or nonexistent. Mutzenberger said the district is anticipating a phased approach to community service programs.
The district would spend nearly $24 million in its capital and building funds than it brings in, with expenses of about $37 million and revenue of about $13 million. However, that variance relates to the nature of spending from a successful referendum effort last year, Mutzenberger indicated.
Looking out long-term, he said the district is planning for the potential of zero increases in state aid in the 2022-23 and 2023-24 fiscal years due to the state’s financial situation. The Legislature will set its budget for the two-year period during the 2021 legislative session.
“We don’t want to be so conservative that it creates a cliff in our financial projection or that it forces budget cuts that may not need to occur,” Mutzenberger said. “We’re trying to be realistic yet conservative as we bring these forward.”
However, he showed a graph showing a widening gap in the future between district expenses and revenue that would exist even if the district received a 2% increase in both years.
“We know that as that gap widens, we’re going to have to find some ways to reduce our expenses,” Mutzenberger said.
He noted that the district would be in a worse financial position without a past voter-approved operating referendum and other funding sources.
“Without that, we would not be in a position we’re in today,” he said. “We would have a really hard time having devices in students’ hands right now and being able to provide distance learning.”
Swanson has directed the business office to continue to seek to find budget efficiencies, Mutzenberger said. He noted the district will benefit financially both short-term and long-term through its efforts to add solar power at district buildings. The district also will save money as long-time teachers retire in the future and are replaced by new staff.
The district’s Designing Pathways plan, which includes academic changes as well as building upgrades, will potentially contain some costs, Mutzenberger said. Changing school start and end times, if the district chooses to do so in the future, could have a financial impact.
Boardmember Adam Seidel advised fellow board members to keep an eye on the state finances.
“It could be really, really nasty, and so we just as a board need to be thinking about that going forward,” Seidel said.
The new budget assumes class sizes will remain constant. Boardmember Veronica Stoltz questioned the assumption considering the potential need to space students out.
“Class size is going to be one of the biggest trend drivers of the budget and expenses,” Swanson responded. “If we start making those adjustments, I will tell you that you will see significant changes really quickly.”
The Minnesota Department of Education has asked the district to explore a model in which some students would attend class in person some days and online alternate days, he indicated.
“That may drive the number of kids that are in a classroom at one point in time but wouldn’t necessarily change our class size,” he said.
Because of past moves to lower class sizes, Swanson added, “We don’t have any additional space. If we start reducing class sizes and need additional classes and we have everybody in the building, we literally couldn’t put them in there.”
The district has to plan for contingencies such as having students all back at school, using distance learning or using a hybrid model, Swanson said.
Board Chair Elaine Larabee thanked Swanson for his “diplomacy” about planning.
She said, “I have expressed my frustration with what’s going on at the state level and the lack of transparency and the lack of abilities for districts to sort of make plans that work for them.”
