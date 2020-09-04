Eden Prairie Schools began in-person classes Sept. 2, two days later than previously planned. The district said in a statement, “This start of the school year is like no other we have experienced. We have watched as many of our neighbors adjusted their delivery model and their school calendars. We know in Eden Prairie Schools that our Hybrid Model is best for students and meets the criteria set forth by the governor. However, we have listened to our teachers and the concerns they have regarding the time it will take to prepare for students in our Hybrid Model. Providing teachers this additional preparation time will benefit our students and families in the 2020-21 school year.” Students in kindergarten and first grade are attending classes in person daily while older students are taking turns attending classes or using distance learning. Students are attending school in person two days a week and learning online three days per week. (Submitted photo)
