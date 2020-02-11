One of the top leaders of Eden Prairie Schools has won statewide recognition.
Associate Superintendent Stacie Stanley won the 2020 Minnesota Association of School Administrators’ Outstanding Central Office Leadership Award.
“Stacie exemplifies all of the criteria for an outstanding leader,” said Eden Prairie Schools Superintendent Josh Swanson in a statement. “She is patient, adaptive, supportive – yet demanding, visionary, creative, strategic and present.”
She joined Eden Prairie Schools in 2018.
“Stanley has worked on a number of critical initiatives, including community presentations that helped build support and ultimately approval of a bond referendum with the highest approval rating in 25 years,” the school district’s statement says.
“In partnership with high school staff, she is leading efforts to develop a career pathways program to ensure our students are well prepared for future employment, economic and industry trends,” the statement continues. “The local business community has come to know Stanley through a business partnership consortium she envisioned and designed to support these career pathways. She procured a grant for, and has been instrumental in developing a grow-your-own education pathway to bring Eden Prairie graduates, including graduates of color, back home as educators. School leaders and staff are working with Stanley currently to develop an innovative model for school-day choice programming, which will allow each K-8 student to delve deeply into their passions and interests, and ensure the district continues to personalize learning and engage local expertise.”
Stanley came to Eden Prairie Schools from Burnsville-Eagan-Savage Public Schools, where she served as the director of curriculum, assessment, instruction and support services and as director of equity and integrated student support services. She also previously worked as a principal at Roseville Area Schools and a program director for the office of equity and integration at the East Metro Integration District.
Stanley holds a doctorate in educational leadership from Bethel University, a superintendent certification from Bethel University, an administrative K-12 principal certification from St. Mary’s University and Master and Bachelor of Science in education from the College of St. Catherine.
– Compiled by Seth Rowe
