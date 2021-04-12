The Eden Prairie School Board its in-person workshop 6 p.m. April 12 due to a curfew.
Board Chair Adam Seidel wrote on the district's website, edenpr.org, "Out of respect and safety for staff, members of our community, and in accordance with Gov. Tim Walz’s announcement today of a 7 p.m. curfew for Hennepin, Ramsey and Anoka counties, tonight’s School Board Workshop is cancelled. It will be rescheduled for a later date."
The new meeting date and time will be posted at the district office and on the the website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.