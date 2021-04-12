The Eden Prairie School Board its in-person workshop 6 p.m. April 12 due to a curfew.

Board Chair Adam Seidel wrote on the district's website, edenpr.org, "Out of respect and safety for staff, members of our community, and in accordance with Gov. Tim Walz’s announcement today of a 7 p.m. curfew for Hennepin, Ramsey and Anoka counties, tonight’s School Board Workshop is cancelled. It will be rescheduled for a later date."

The new meeting date and time will be posted at the district office and on the the website.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments