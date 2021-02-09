EP scavenger hunt

For clues and rules for the Eden Prairie scavenger hunt, visit trimurl.co/yQq9M8.

Eden Prairie Parks and Recreation is partnering with Scheels to present a Winter Scavenger Hunt across the city’s parks through the month of February.

All items are permanent structures within city parks, and are viewable from parking lots and trails. There is no need for climbing, off-roading or entering sensitive habitats.

Participants can follow the clues at trimurl.co/yQq9M8, record the answers and submit the entry by 10 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28.

There will be random drawings of three correct entries; winners receive a Scheels water bottle and gift card.

