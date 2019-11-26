After 11 weeks in school, K-9 Jax and his partner, Eden Prairie Officer Brandon Carlston, have graduated and hit the street.
Jax is a 20-month-old German shepherd from Slovakia who joined the Eden Prairie Police Department this summer.
Jax was purchased with donations to the Eden Prairie Crime Prevention Fund from the Eden Prairie Lions, Comcast and the family of the late Dr. John Wright, a veterinarian who was instrumental in starting the Eden Prairie Police Department’s K-9 program in 1981.
While at school, Officer Carlston and Jax learned basic patrol dog skills and narcotics detector skills. Their first shift in Eden Prairie was yesterday. K-9 teams assist officers in the apprehension of dangerous criminals, locating evidence and missing persons, searching for narcotics and any other function where a canine would be an asset to public safety. Officer Carlston and Jax join the department’s other K-9 team, Officer Nate Eichman and Gus.
