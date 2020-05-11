DriSteem, a manufacturer of humidification, evaporative cooling, and water treatment products, recently announced that the company has been selected for the 2019 Meritorious Award in Occupational Safety from the Minnesota Governor’s Safety Council.
The 86th annual Minnesota Safety and Health Conference awards event has been rescheduled to Oct. 19 and 20, due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The event will be hosted at Mystic Lake Center in Prior Lake.
The Meritorious Achievement Award is presented to members who have made outstanding, long-term contributions to the field of occupational health and environmental hygiene.
“We are thrilled to be receiving the Meritorious Award in Occupational Safety,” said Jennifer Montville, director of marketing for DriStreem. “We at DriSteem pride ourselves on safety for our employees and staff, so this award means a great deal to everyone at DriSteem.”
The Minnesota Safety Council is a member-based, private, not-for-profit organization dedicated to preventing unintentional injuries––a leading cause of death, disability and economic loss.
DriSteem offers custom systems for critical indoor environments such as health care, data centers and other facilities requiring precise control of moisture in the air.
