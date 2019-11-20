Rotarians from Eden Prairie on Nov. 12 called attention to Rotary International’s effort to end polio around the world.
“End Polio Now,” which is what the long-running campaign is now called, was the focus of an Eden Prairie A.M. Rotary Club meeting that featured as speaker, Tim Mulcrone, who has been polio chair since 2012 for the Rotary district that includes Eden Prairie.
Mulcrone noted that Rotary International and Rotary clubs, including Eden Prairie’s A.M. and Noon clubs, have been engaged in a 34-year campaign to eradicate polio worldwide. When Rotary launched its eradication effort in 1985, more than 350,000 children in 125 countries were stricken with polio every year.
Since then, polio cases have dropped to less than 100 cases per year and polio remains in just a couple of countries. But, it’s an ongoing threat because the last areas with polio cases can be remote or war-torn and also because disease can spread easily in this well-connected world.
Polio would be only the second disease after smallpox to be eradicated. The world is on the threshold of ending polio forever due to the efforts of Rotary and its partners, the World Health Organization, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, UNICEF, and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. But more work needs to be done, and so Rotarians around the world – including those in Eden Prairie – are pledging to continue their donations to the effort.
Info: endpolio.org
