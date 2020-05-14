EP ROAD CLOSURE

Valley View Road between Franklin Circle and Ontario Boulevard is closing for one week - a closure that began Tuesday, May 19.

The closure is needed to accommodate the installation of sanitary sewer and water mains for the Eden Ridge Estates single-family residential development.

A detour route is posted around the work.

Residents whose driveways are within the closure area will be allowed to access their driveways during construction.

Info: Visit https://trimurl.co/0M6Ffl

