Valley View Road between Franklin Circle and Ontario Boulevard is closing for one week - a closure that began Tuesday, May 19.
The closure is needed to accommodate the installation of sanitary sewer and water mains for the Eden Ridge Estates single-family residential development.
A detour route is posted around the work.
Residents whose driveways are within the closure area will be allowed to access their driveways during construction.
Info: Visit https://trimurl.co/0M6Ffl
