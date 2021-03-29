494

Road closures in Eden Prairie will be in place due to the Southwest Light Rail Transit construction that's planned for tonight, Monday, March 29, and extending into Tuesday, March 30.

I-494

Eastbound I-494 between Flying Cloud Drive and Prairie Center Drive will be  closed overnight Monday, March 29, for SWLRT construction. The closure is in effect from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. Tuesday, March 30. Westbound I-494 is closed during this time from Hwy. 169 to Flying Cloud Drive.

flying cloud drive
Flying Cloud Drive

Flying Cloud Drive just south of Shady Oak Road is closed Tuesday, March 30, from 7 a.m.–5 p.m.

More details about this project are available at SWLRT.org.
 
For urgent Southwest LRT construction-related issues, call the 24-hour hotline at 612-373-3933.
 
For emergencies, always call 911.
