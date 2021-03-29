Road closures in Eden Prairie will be in place due to the Southwest Light Rail Transit construction that's planned for tonight, Monday, March 29, and extending into Tuesday, March 30.
I-494
Eastbound I-494 between Flying Cloud Drive and Prairie Center Drive will be closed overnight Monday, March 29, for SWLRT construction. The closure is in effect from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. Tuesday, March 30. Westbound I-494 is closed during this time from Hwy. 169 to Flying Cloud Drive.
Flying Cloud Drive
Flying Cloud Drive just south of Shady Oak Road is closed Tuesday, March 30, from 7 a.m.–5 p.m.
More details about this project are available at SWLRT.org.
For urgent Southwest LRT construction-related issues, call the 24-hour hotline at 612-373-3933.
For emergencies, always call 911.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.